Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys New Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,585,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 283,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded up $10.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.33. 17,424,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,791,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $356.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.80. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.