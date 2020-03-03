Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,387,000 after buying an additional 398,482 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,656,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,841,000 after purchasing an additional 175,211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,447,000 after purchasing an additional 78,422 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,998,000.

Shares of VV traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,659. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.77. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $125.28 and a 52 week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

