Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys Shares of 4,325 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.82. 1,350,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $55.79 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average is $73.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.72%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.