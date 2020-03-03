Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.16. 10,792,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,358,911. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

