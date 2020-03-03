Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

NYSE EW traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.92. 2,020,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,819. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $165.69 and a one year high of $247.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total transaction of $1,109,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,561 shares of company stock valued at $29,900,606 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

