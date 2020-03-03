Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,857,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,325,000 after buying an additional 169,390 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,432,000 after buying an additional 177,624 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 443,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,916,000 after buying an additional 56,635 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 334,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,434,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 203,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $86.31. 72,357,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,973,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.29. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.47 and a 1-year high of $88.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.3658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.