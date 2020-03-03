Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $856,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,561. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $143.94 and a one year high of $192.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

