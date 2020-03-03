Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $163,227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 137,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETN traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.68. 5,188,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.79. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

