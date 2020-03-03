Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,756,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $2,243,560.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,268 shares of company stock worth $29,459,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,148. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.10 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

