Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 281.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $9.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.10. 3,094,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $114.62 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.10.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.