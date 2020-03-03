Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stock Position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 79,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after buying an additional 74,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,650,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $114.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,859,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.98. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.48 and a 52-week high of $117.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

