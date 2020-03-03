Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Invests $215,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.59. 33,196,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,766,604. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

