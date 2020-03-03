Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 118 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Shares of ES traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.62. 3,126,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,235. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $68.38 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average is $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

