Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 75 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after acquiring an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.49.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.73, for a total value of $1,787,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,541 shares of company stock worth $72,317,747. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.76. 7,758,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,706. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.77 and a 200-day moving average of $162.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.