Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases Shares of 2,900 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.80. The stock had a trading volume of 766,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,337. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $184.64 and a 1 year high of $226.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.