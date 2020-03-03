Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,482,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,167. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $72.36 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

