Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 700 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 213,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,671. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.