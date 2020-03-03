Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2,558.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOA traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $59.41.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

