Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 11,400 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000.

VOT traded up $5.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.69. 296,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,640. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $171.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

