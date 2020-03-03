Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

In related news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $6.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,871. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $123.50 and a one year high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.65. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.