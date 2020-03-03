Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,744,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.83. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

