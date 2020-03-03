Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.4% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Union Pacific by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,660,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $268,900,000 after buying an additional 289,331 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 30.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 258.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 16,032 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $160.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,023,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,424. The company has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

