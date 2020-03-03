Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,069 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.13. 5,232,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.13 and a one year high of $78.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

