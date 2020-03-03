Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,089 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 59,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

CMCSA stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.52. 40,004,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,558,703. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

