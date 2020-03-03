Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,986 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 30,723,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,492,754. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $224.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.