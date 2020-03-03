Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 239 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $18.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.11. 8,863,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

