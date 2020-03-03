Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 3,745 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.01. 3,401,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,332. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.28 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

