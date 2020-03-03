Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 782 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after buying an additional 735,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,844,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.98. 21,749,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,547,010. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

