Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.12. 392,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,741. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $88.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.70.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

