Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.18. 5,321,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,711. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

