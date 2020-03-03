Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,830,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FISV traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,372,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,235. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Several equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.
In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
