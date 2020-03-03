Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,830,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,372,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,235. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.