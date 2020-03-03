Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.31. 72,357,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,973,980. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3658 per share. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

