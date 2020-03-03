Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

Nike stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,100,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.