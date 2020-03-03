Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,398 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.53. 10,153,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,990,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.47 and a 1-year high of $86.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

