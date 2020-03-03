Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $6.43 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.61. 2,760,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $177.00 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

