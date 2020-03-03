Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $8.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $12.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,393,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,507. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $250.34 and a 12-month high of $311.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.59 and its 200 day moving average is $285.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

