Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $8.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.07. 2,079,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,007. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.70 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

