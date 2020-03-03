Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

NYSE:BA traded up $14.16 on Monday, hitting $289.27. 10,997,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.30. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $269.60 and a 52 week high of $444.50. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

