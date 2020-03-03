Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $70.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,953.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,739,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,583. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,986.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,834.39. The company has a market cap of $972.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.