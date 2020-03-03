Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

MCD stock traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.55. 6,151,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.60 and its 200-day moving average is $206.44. The company has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $178.27 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

