Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 5,403 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,408,000 after acquiring an additional 230,283 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 949,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,956,000 after acquiring an additional 49,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.32. 3,983,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,530. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.