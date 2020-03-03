Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 549 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,501,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.30.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

