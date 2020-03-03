Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 623 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $235,333,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $171,558,000 after buying an additional 706,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded up $10.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,424,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

