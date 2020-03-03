Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.00. 411,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,552. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.83 and a 1 year high of $211.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.16 and a 200 day moving average of $192.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.