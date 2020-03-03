Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 7,973 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,763,000 after buying an additional 1,404,826 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,635,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,569,000 after purchasing an additional 74,311 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 79,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.85. 4,066,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,056. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.19 and a 1 year high of $81.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

