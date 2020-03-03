Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 8,699 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $8.82 on Monday, reaching $243.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,941 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.68. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

