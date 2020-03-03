Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,851 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $55.83. 1,290,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,695. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37.

