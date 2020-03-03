North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

North American Construction Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

NYSE NOA opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $252.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.78. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of research firms have commented on NOA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

