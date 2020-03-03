North American Construction Group Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$12.25 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$11.79 and a 12-month high of C$18.36. The stock has a market cap of $321.69 million and a PE ratio of 11.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on North American Construction Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$24.00 price objective on North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

