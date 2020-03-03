NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,559,000 after acquiring an additional 750,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 797.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,844 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 64,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 336,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. 3,199,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.82. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

